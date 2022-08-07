VIDEO: When Kim Kardashian got hospitalized after a lopsided beating in her charity boxing match, brother Rob suffered concussion 

Before Jake Paul, there was Kim Kardashian and her family.

In the modern era of boxing, there's a subset of celebrities who enjoy getting into the ring. The aforementioned YouTube star is the biggest example, but there are many who have entered the ring. Figures ranging from KSI to Lamar Odom have gotten into boxing.

However, in 2009, there was a night of fights from one of the biggest celebrity families. The Kardashian family is known for their tremendously popular television show, among other things. Kim is also known for his relationships with celebrities such as Pete Davidson and Kanye West.

In 2009, the family decided to put on a night of fights for charity. Dubbed Kardashian Charity Knockout, many of the family members decided to get into the ring. There were mixed results, to say the least.

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner was first up and scored a second-round knockout. Sadly for the family, that would be their last win of the night. Up next was Rob Kardashian, who got battered in his exhibition boxing match. Unlike the other opponents on the card, the brother's foe took the fight seriously.

He continued to attack Rob, even after he was knocked down with his headgear off. After seeing her brother badly concussed, Kim felt determined to score a win to end the night on a high note. She had a matchup with Carol Ann, who was battling cancer at the time.

Sadly for the determined celebrity, she didn't do well. While she wasn't beaten as badly as her brother, she was still overmatched, taking several big haymakers during the contest. She wound up losing her bout by unanimous decision.

Watch Kim Kardashian's fight below:

Will Kim Kardashian box again?

That was likely the last time Kim Kardashian would compete in boxing.

Since that loss in 2009, she's not strapped on the boxing gloves since. While there's likely to be a huge market and a big payday for her, the 41-year-old isn't hurting for cash, given her success out of the ring.

That's not to say that she hasn't been challenged to step back into the boxing ring though. In 2021, UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes challenged Kardashian to a fight, although she would later clarify that she was just joking.

Given that she has shown little interest in competing again, Kim Kardashian's boxing record will likely end in 0-1.

