'May Pac 2 exhibition'- Manny Pacquiao gets applauded for his latest boxing video citing a potential return 

Manny Pacquiao has released another video of him preparing for the boxing ring.

'PacMan' retired from professional boxing following his loss to Yordenis Ugas last year. The retirement was his second, as he had previously retired following his win over Timothy Bradley in their April 2016 trilogy matchup.

Following his first retirement, the legend was quick to discuss a comeback and ended up returning. Now, after his second go-around of hanging up the gloves, he's rumored to be ready for a return.

Pacquiao is already set for an exhibition boxing match with martial artist DK Yoo in December. While that outing is an exhibition, the bout is viewed as a possible warmup contest for the 43-year-old former champion.

Part of the reason why many assume that Pacquiao will return is that he's seemingly got that fire back in his training videos. Despite being in 40s, the former champion looks in prime shape, which leads many to question why he's taking the exhibition so seriously.

Manny Pacquiao has uploaded another training video to Instagram. Along with the video, he attached a caption stating that "The greatest wealth is health," a statement that has been partially popularized by Floyd Mayweather.

Watch Pacquiao's video below:

Many fans took the quote as a nod towards 'Money', and speculated that a possible rematch may be on the way. For his part, Mayweather has previously stated that he would be down for a rematch.

Will Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 happen?

There's a decent chance that Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 happens in the future.

'PacMan' and 'Money' first faced off in May 2015, in arguably the biggest boxing match ever. The bout wound up being a Mayweather masterclass as Pacquiao fought with an injured shoulder and was outpointed en route to a decision defeat.

Since their first outing, the two men have been rumored to be in for a second encounter. Despite Mayweather stating he would "never" fight Pacquiao again due to his post-fight comments discussing his injuries, he's since changed his tune.

In 2018, the former champions had a meeting in Japan. In the days following that, Mayweather teased that a rematch with Pacquiao would happen soon, but it never came to fruition.

In the years since then, the two will discuss a possible rematch in the media, but nothing gets made official. However, given that Mayweather and Pacquiao are both active in the exhibition boxing scene, there's a chance it could be made.

Edited by Aditya Singh