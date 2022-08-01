Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo will take place in Seoul, South Korea - More about 'The Master's combat skills

It’s official! Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao will be returning to the ring after retirement. 'Pac Man' will be taking on South Korean Youtuber/Fighting coach DK Yoo. The fight will take place in December in Seoul, South Korea. The proceedings from the fight are set to be donated to a the Ukraine relief effort, according to KBS Korea 24.

Pacquiao’s opponent for this exhibition bout would be someone with a different type of fighting background. DK Yoo is a popular South Korean YouTuber with over 655,000 subscribers. He runs a self-defense training business called Warfare Combat System (WCS). The 42-year-old fashions himself as a meditator more than a fighter.

A look at DK Yoo's exceptional martial arts training against Manny Pacquiao

In an interview featured on his website dkwcs.com, Yoo gave a brief about his experience in combat sports. He said:

“I have experienced various types of martial arts, including boxing, kung–fu, wushu, judo, as well as track and field. The most important fact other than my experience in all types of martial arts is that I have met with the experts from each martial art, interacted and grasped the core of each martial art through analyzing the advantages and disadvantages."

He touts the training system that he developed at WCS as a combination of movements and philosophies that help one connect with themselves.

Yoo has also had in-ring experience. He recently faced UFC veteran Bradley Scott in a boxing match set for six rounds. While Yoo appeared to be severely undersized and was dominated throughout the fight, he showed brisk movement against his competitor and managed to go the distance with the heavier boxer.

However, his skills as a boxer do not appear to be anywhere near the level of his next opponent Manny Pacquiao.

Yoo has been getting in the ring with fighters coming from multiple disciplines. However, none are in comparison to his next opponent. Yoo himself shared during the press conference that he does not expect to win against Manny Pacquiao in the fight.

For Manny Pacquiao, the motivation is nothing but charity. He said during the press conference:

“As of now, my mind is already retired. This is just a charity event to help the people. What’s important is I’m always in good shape. I will work hard and make sure my condition is 100% so I can still show off my skills on the ring.”

