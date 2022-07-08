Manny Pacquiao returns, to face Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in exhibition match

Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement to face South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in an exhibition match on December 10, 2022. DK Yoo made the announcement on his social media pages.

‘PacMan’, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, retired from professional boxing in September 2021 after falling to Yordenis Ugas to focus on his presidential bid in the Philippines. The Filipino boxing icon placed third in the presidential race last month behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former Vice President Leni Robredo.

After his failed presidential run, Pacquiao, now 43 years old, was rumored to lace up his boxing gloves again. His camp reportedly reached out to his former sparring partner Amir Khan for a potential fight. MP Promotions' President Sean Gibbons also said that the boxing legend is interested in facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a rematch.

In his last official bout, Pacquiao lost to Ugas via unanimous decision, putting his fight record at 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws.

Who is Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent?

DK Yoo will be Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent. He has had a handful of exhibitions under his belt over the last two years, which includes a fight against former UFC welterweight Brad Scott.

According to his www.dkwcs.com, the YouTuber has had various experiences in different types of combat sports, such as boxing, Kung–Fu, Wushu, Judo and many more.

In a transcript of the interview posted on his website, Yoo said:

“The most important fact other than my experience in all types of martial arts is that I have met with the experts from each martial art, interacted and grasped the core of each martial art through analyzing the advantages and disadvantages. In order to test the movements, I have sparred with many people and have had combat experiences. These experiences and the research I have conducted led to what I am today.”

Yoo is also reportedly practicing his own form of martial arts called 'Warfare Combat System'. Although it appears to be a combination of Aikido, Savage and Kung Fu, there are questions as to its validity.

Watch the highlights of DK Yoo’s exhibition match against Brad Scott:

