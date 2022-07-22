"My dream is to help more people" - Manny Pacquiao reveals reason for exhibition boxing match

Manny Pacquiao has revealed why he's competing in an exhibition boxing match.

'PacMan' retired in September 2021 following his loss to Yordenis Ugas. Post that, his age, plus his intent to run for president of the Philippines, led the legend to retire from the sport of professional boxing.

Less than a year later, a lot has changed. Pacquiao didn't end up winning his bid for the presidency, and has already announced a return to the ring. However, it's not in a professional capacity. Instead, he's opting to do an exhibition boxing match.

The 43-year-old is set to face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing contest in December this year. The matchup is the first of many for the future Hall of Famer, as he's revealed in a press conference announcing his return to the ring.

In the presser, Pacquiao revealed that the reason for his return was because of his motivation to build homes for the people of his nation. Discussing the charitable act, 'PacMan' stated:

"My dream is to help more people, help more of my countrymen to own a house. That is my advocacy; for every family to have a house of their own. For me to continue to give houses to poor families, I need to make money through exhibitions and charity events."

Manny Pacquiao dismisses idea of returning to professional boxing

Many fans and pundits reacted to the exhibition boxing match by assuming that Manny Pacquiao would return to the professional ranks soon.

However, according to the man himself, it's not that simple. His return to the ring was motivated by wanting to perform some charitable acts around the Philippines. It's far from the first time that the 43-year-old has done work for charity.

Furthermore, at a press conference earlier today, Pacquiao discussed an actual return to professional boxing. 'PacMan' has recently been linked to a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather in recent months after losing his presidential bid.

According to Pacquiao, a return to professional boxing isn't on the cards right now. At the press conference, the former champion said:

"What I know is I have retired. That is what's on my heart and mind unless that changes and I want to fight again. But for now, I am not thinking of that. What I am thinking of is how to make money to help my countrymen."

