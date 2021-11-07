"Boxing is in great hands" - Manny Pacquiao praises Canelo Alvarez after historic title win over Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez managed to etch his name in boxing history as one of the greatest middleweights after his win over Caleb Plant. In the wake of his performance against Plant, Manny Pacquiao took to social media to laud the Mexican.

"Congratulations to the pound for pound king, (Canelo), on making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever. Plant put up a great fight but Canelo is just too good. Boxing is in great hands," wrote Manny Pacquiao on Twitter.

After knocking Caleb Plant out in the eleventh round of their scrap, Alvarez managed to retain his WBA, WBO, The Ring and WBC super middleweight titles.

He also usurped Caleb Plant's IBF super middleweight throne to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of the world. What's more, he also solidified his position in boxing lore by becoming the first Mexican national to become an undisputed champion.

How did the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight turn out?

Although it took a little longer than his camp and the fans expected, Canelo Alvarez managed to fight his way to super middleweight glory soon enough.

Plant managed to take the fight to the championship rounds before getting knocked down for the first time in the 11th round. What followed was a terrible onslaught that sent Plant sprawling on the mats for the second and last time.

“He was making the fight pretty difficult, but Eddy told me to just stick to the gameplan in the last two rounds. In the end, I got him. That’s the way it had to finish. He was already hurt and I went for the kill,” said Canelo Alvarez. (h/t: CBS Sports)

Although Caleb Plant managed to outbox Canelo Alvarez in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds, the judges scored the contest in Alvarez's favor until the knockout (98-92, 97-93 and 96-94).

Edited by Utathya Ghosh