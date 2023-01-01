Manny Pacquiao signs with Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN

Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has a new promotional home.

'Pac Man' has been out of action since last August, when he faced short-notice replacement Yordenis Ugas. The champion was originally slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but 'The Truth' was forced out of the bout due to injury.

During their welterweight title fight last year, the Cuban brought the fight to Pacquiao. After 12 hard-fought rounds, it was Ugas who got the nod by decision. Following the defeat, the legendary former champion announced his retirement.

However, retirement has been short-lived. Pacquiao announced his retirement seemingly due to his candidacy for the presidency of the Philippines. While the boxer is respected as a senator, his presidential run saw him crushed in the general election.

Earlier this month, Manny Pacquiao returned in an exhibition capacity against D.K Yoo. The former champion easily dominated the martial artist and prompted speculation that he could return in a professional capacity soon.

While his professional future isn't known, it is now known that when Pacquiao competes next, it'll be under the RIZIN banner. During today's Bellator vs. RIZIN event, CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara announced that the boxer has signed with the company.

During the announcement, Pacquiao revealed:

“A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight. I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”

See his announcement below:

Who could Manny Pacquiao fight next?

While there's no return date or opponent for Manny Pacquiao, there are some big options.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] ‼️ Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] https://t.co/SdW2I5JP09

Prior to his bout against D.K. Yoo, 'Pac Man' stated that he would be down to come out of retirement and fight in a professional contest. Along with that, the former champion provided two possible names for himself to fight.

The two names are champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. Following the callout, 'The Truth' stated that he had no interest in re-booking the contest with Pacquiao. As of now, 'Bud' has yet to respond.

However, RIZIN likely won't have the funds to book a fight involving either champion. Instead, the most likely next fight for Pacquiao isn't a professional one, but rather an exhibition.

Floyd Mayweather has competed twice in the ring at RIZIN, winning both exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa and Mikuru Asakura. 'Money' has spoken of a possible rematch against Manny Pacquiao on several occasions, which could happen in 2023.

The two first faced off in 'The Fight of the Century' in 2015, with the American picking up the win by decision.

Poll : 0 votes