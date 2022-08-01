Juan Manuel Marquez says he turned down a $150 million dollar fight against Manny Pacquiao for the fifth time

Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez shared one of the most heated rivalries in boxing history. Pacquiao beat Marquez twice and one bout ended in a controversial draw, rounding off the trilogy.

However, the rivalry wasn't settled until they collided for the fourth time in 2012. Marquez knocked out ‘Pac-Man’ in highlight-reel fashion in Las Vegas, earning himself a career-defining moment.

That said, he was reportedly offered a fifth fight against Manny Pacquiao, which the Mexican claims to have rejected, saying:

"They offered on the table $150 million for a fifth fight, but I said, 'No, I don't want a fifth fight. Better the pride, the dignity, the love for the sport', and the most important victory of my life, because we had beaten the best pound-for-pound fighter at that time."

Watch glimpses of Pacquiao vs Marquez 2 below:

48-year-old Marquez retired from pro-boxing in 2014 with a record of 56-7 (40 knockouts). Meanwhile, Pacquiao continued his stint until 2021. At aged 42, the Filipino retired after a failed attempt at the WBA welterweight title against Yordenis Ugas.

Octuple world champion Pacquiao is still interested in entering the boxing ring. He is currently in talks to fight a Korean YouTuber in an exhibition. Hence, a fifth collision with Marquez could have also been possible.

Juan Manuel Marquez v Mike Alvarado

While Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson returned to action in their dotage, 48-year-old Marquez might reconsider his thoughts of hanging up his boxing gloves.

Manny Pacquiao is set for the second innings of his career

After a glittery boxing journey, Pacquiao devoted himself to the political duties of his country. Already a Senator, he ran for the most recent presidential election in the Philippines. However, ‘Pac-Man’ didn't win the race and is now back in the boxing sphere.

He was also rumored to go up against Floyd Mayweather in a charitable basketball game last year. It was reported that the collision could happen as a boxing rematch or an exhibition fight.

