Michael Bisping predicts surprise outcome for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, congratulates 'The Problem Child' for no longer picking 'easy matchups'

Michael Bisping has given his prediction and reaction to the official announcement of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. The YouTuber-turned-boxer returns on August 6 for his sixth pro fight against the Love Island star and half-brother of Tyson Fury.

While some are quick to criticize Fury, he is a legit boxer who has been at it his entire life, holding an 8-0 record at 23 years old. Paul is 5-0 but is yet to fight anyone other than NBA players, YouTubers, or retired MMA fighters.

During a segment on his YouTube channel, Bisping was shocked by the fight announcement and had this to say:

"Congratulations. Well done. That is the type of person Jake Paul should be fighting. I'll give him his props. He is going up against a boxer named Tommy Fury."

During the same YouTube video, Bisping predicted the outcome of Paul vs. Fury by saying:

"I say Tommy Fury gets it done. Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul in his backyard in Madison Square Garden on August 6th."

This will be both fighters' biggest fights to date, with a massive marketing push for the winner. The August 6 event will also feature Amanda Serrano (42-2-1) returning to take on Brenda Karen Carabajal (18-5-1). The fact that the event will be hosted at Madison Square Garden naturally makes it all the more exciting.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury below:

Michael Bisping says he's only going to talk about Paul vs. Fury once

According to Betonline, Fury opened as the -130 betting favorite, with Paul coming in as the +100 underdog. The opening line has given 'The Problem Child' more credibility for taking the fight. Despite the fight being close on paper, Bisping does not plan to talk about the fight again.

During the same YouTube video, Bisping had this to say about the matchup:

"The kid can obviously punch - that's a fact. And so can Tommy Fury. I'm gonna make a prediction right now cause I'm certainly not gonna be giving a deep in-depth analysis. I'm gonna talk about this one time and then be done."

Paul vs. Fury could be the start of something special or a setback in their careers. Both fighters lack validation from hardcore boxing fans and want to prove their worth. The loser will most likely have their boxing marketability tarnished.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM.



@MostVpromotions

@ShowtimeBoxing Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing https://t.co/1YKtAHKUh6

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far