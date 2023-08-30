Michael Jackson's son tells 'scary joker' Mike Tyson how the 'King of Pop' spoke of him

Michael Jackson's son, Prince, recently revealed what his father thought of Mike Tyson during the height of his professional boxing career.

During his appearance on the 'Iron's podcast Hotboxin', the 'King of Pop's son shared what his memories were of his famous father and how he would speak about the boxing legend. He mentioned that one of the ways he would describe him was being an imposing figure.

He said:

"My dad used to talk about you and he would say, he said that you are...I knew two things about you. You were a scary joker, he used to call you a joker. Not in a bad way but just like, you know, he's a joker."

Prince Jackson also brought up another quality that his father found to be endearing about him. He mentioned that the 'King of Pop' held Mike Tyson in high regard for his kindness and generosity in how he treated his pigeons, saying:

"[You were] The kindest human being. Because he always used to talk about your pigeons and I think he felt a similar, like, kinship in that because he had the rats and you had the pigeons."

Michael Jackson and Mike Tyson were both two of the most popular men and part of pop culture during the 1980s and were viewed as being polar opposites personality-wise. So it's quite interesting to hear how the 'King of Pop' viewed the boxing legend.

Mike Tyson believes Francis Ngannou can defeat Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson made headlines when it was revealed that he would be helping Francis Ngannou prepare for his boxing debut against lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury when they fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28.

While speaking to Jim Rome, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' complimented the former UFC heavyweight champion for his punching power and believes that he is capable of pulling off an upset against Fury. He mentioned that 'The Predator' is determined to shock the boxing community and he's excited for the fight.

"Tyson never been in the ring with a guy that could punch this hard," said Tyson. "I think if this guy [Francis Ngannou] punches harder than anybody he ever fought...He's really determined to do this stuff. He really wants to do this for his country, his people, his whole patriotic pride...I'm very ecstatic about doing this."

