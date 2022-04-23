"You are a mean comedian" - Mike Tyson gets real on Joe Rogan's comedy approach

Joe Rogan recently appeared as a guest on Mike Tyson's HotBoxin' podcast and the former pro-boxer called out Rogan for his comedic approach.

Apart from being a UFC commentator and podcaster, Joe Rogan is also a renowned stand-up comedian. In fact, it was stand-up comedy that initially laid the path for Rogan to be where he's at today. However, Tyson has suggested that the UFC commentator is "a mean comedian."

While discussing a variety of topics with Rogan, 'Iron Mike' recalled a show where the 54-year-old commentator was mean to everybody. He said:

"You are a mean comedian. Yes, you are. I saw you in one of your shows, you were mean to everybody, you were hitting people. Let's look up some of his shows, just look up Joe Rogan being mean."

Watch Joe Rogan's stand-up comedy below:

Mike Tyson believes bare-knuckle boxing is useless

Bare-knuckle boxing has started to find its way back to popularity in recent times. However, Mike Tyson is certainly not a big fan of it. According to Tyson, bare-knuckle fighters cannot have long careers because of the injuries they sustain.

During the same episode of his Hotboxin' podcast, he talked about how gruesome the sport of bare-knuckle fighting is. He also recalled the early days of the sport where a fighter had to get knocked down in order to end a round. Mike Tyson said:

"I think it's [bare-knuckle boxing is] useless because it won't last long, because your hands will break all the time. You got to keep your hands wrapped in tape because if you fight without tape, it's going to break. That's why they stopped bare-knuckle because the rounds ended when you dropped, when you got dropped, that was the end of the round so that's why you see a guy, he went 50 rounds because he got dropped 50 times or something, you know, but that was the end of the round in bare knuckle fighting until the Marquess of Queensberry [rules] that made three-minute rounds and one minute rest."

Watch the full episode of Hotboxin' podcast below:

Edited by Allan Mathew