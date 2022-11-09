Mike Tyson is a massive fan of animals, but they don't always return the favor.

'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest heavyweights to ever step inside the boxing ring. His knockout wins over names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Trevor Berbick in the '80s saw him become a worldwide superstar.

Another reason why the former champion is so famous is his unorthodox life outside the ring. In his prime, Tyson was an eccentric who spent time in prison and struggled with drug abuse.

However, the former heavyweight champion is also known for his love of animals. Throughout his life, Tyson has professed his love for birds and big cats, such as lions and tigers. For the most part, the 56-year-old seems like a good pet owner.

Despite that, Mike Tyson was bit by a former lion of his. 'Kid Dynamite' recounted the story on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

According to Tyson, he was giving his pet mountain lion a tetanus shot, which incited the big cat to bite him. Despite the experience, Tyson still holds a lot of love for the animal:

"Mountain lions... so beautiful. You've never seen their face. They have a green face. Incredible beauty... As they get older they don't like the habitat they possess, so sometimes people give them to me. I'm really good with cats. I was giving one a tetanus shot and they bit me. I was scared, he was scared. Six, seven stitches and it was over."

Watch the podcast below:

What does Mike Tyson do today?

Mike Tyson might be retired from professional boxing, but he still has a lot going on.

'Iron Mike' came out of retirement for an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. He announced his intentions to keep competing and was the subject of a rumored bout with Jake Paul. Earlier this year, he decided to hang up the gloves for good.

The former heavyweight champion is currently the host of the 'HotBoxin' podcast, where he's interviewed everyone from UFC commentator Joe Rogan to former foe Evander Holyfield.

Beyond the podcast, Tyson occasionally does acting roles, as well as owns an apparel company. However, most of his time is taken up by his marijuana company 'Tyson 2.0,' which has been very successful.

Poll : 0 votes