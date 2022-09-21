"He hit me a few days after that" - NME award-winning US rapper tells Mike Tyson why he never went to the studio with Tupac Shakur

Warren G has discussed with Mike Tyson why he never went to the studio with Tupac Shakur.

Tupac Shakur is one of the most legendary rappers of all time. His quick rise to fame and subsequent downfall being one of the best-known stories in hip-hop. Signed to Death Row Records in 1995, the rapper quickly became one of the most well-known artists on the planet.

Thanks to his association with the record label, Shakur was able to collaborate with many other big rappers at the time. Names such as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg only helped raise the artist to even bigger heights.

However, one name that Shakur didn't work with was fellow legend Warren G. The latter was Dr. Dre's step-brother but didn't want to follow in his footsteps. Instead, G decided to sign with the rival record label, Def Jam Recordings.

Despite Tupac Shakur and Warren G being friends, they never made any music together. Now, the latter has explained why, during an appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast.

During the podcast, the rapper explained that a bad experience with Death Row Records led to him never making music with Shakur. He also stated that he didn't trust the men around the rapper:

"He was telling me that we can get in the studio and book some time. But a certain situation had happened right before that to where I wasn't going to go out, and step out, because I was just at the studio before... These n***** would've probably killed me if they got the chance to."

Watch his comments below:

Did Mike Tyson know Tupac Shakur?

As two of the most famous men of the 90s, Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur were friends.

According to reports, the two men became friends all the way back in 1991, as they first met at a Brooklyn club. As the story goes, 'Iron Mike' didn't even know who the rapper was when they first met.

However, he did eventually realize who Shakur was, and the two became good friends. They stayed close through thick and thin, and Tyson was visited by the rapper while he was in prison.

Sadly, the two men's friendship ended in September 1996. Shakur was in town to visit and support Tyson in his fight with Bruce Seldon in Las Vegas. After leaving the fight, the rapper was assassinated in a drive-by shooting. The murderer was never found.

26 years later, Mike Tyson still speaks highly of Tupac Shakur, and has revealed that he feels guilty over his death.

