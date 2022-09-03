“They would have called him a "bum"- Social media reacts to ESPN reporter calling Earnie Shavers a harder puncher than Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder

Mike Tyson is often considered the scariest and hardest-hitting heavyweight boxer of all time. However, several more prominent champions can challenge his status. The heavyweight category has been littered with hard hitters since the inception of boxing. Former WBC titlist Deontay Wilder holds that moniker in the current era, along with several more fighters.

It’s difficult to decide who’s the number one power-puncher in history, but ESPN’s Max Kellerman believes Earnie Shavers deserves to hold the top spot. Shaver's prolific career ran from 1969 to 1995 in which he competed in 89 professional bouts. ‘Black Destroyer’ secured 74 wins (68 via KOs) and lost 14 fights, with one being a no-contest.

Kellerman retweeted a compilation of Earnie Shavers’s best boxing moments and wrote,

“Time was Earnie Shavers right hand was generally considered the number one hardest shot in boxing history. Since then, Mike Tyson, Deontay Wilder, David Tua, and others have made their cases. Earnie Shavers might still be number 1.”

The post grabbed mixed reactions from the boxing audience. Several people billed Earnie Shavers as the hardest puncher of all time, while one user tagged Mike Tyson as the rightful prodigy. George Foreman's name was also found in the debate alongside Wladimir Klitschko. Here’s a look at the tweets.

Mike Tyson vs. Earnie Shavers video game stimulation

A heavyweight clash between Mike Tyson and Earnie Shavers would have been an entertaining affair. Both men were fearless with undeniable stopping power in their hands. They were also very active throughout their careers, especially in their early careers. Both 'Iron' and 'Black Destroyer' came from two different eras and fought different kinds of opponents.

A fight between the two can only be fantasized about or stimulated in video games at this point in time. A YouTube channel called Boxing Fight Stimulations uploaded a virtual clash between Tyson and Shavers. Surprisingly, the matchup went the distance where Tyson won via decision.

Watch the video below:

It’s unlikely that the fight would have gone that way if it had happened in reality. Shavers was taller than 'Iron' Mike and even had a longer reach. Nevertheless, Tyson was known for beating taller opponents. Hence, both heavyweight stars would have enjoyed valid advantages in a super fight against each other.

