Mike Tyson faces new multi-million dollar rape allegation lawsuit

Mike Tyson faces another rape allegation stemming from the 90s, and is being sued under New York's Adult Survivors Act.

Tyson was previously convicted of rape in February 1992 in Indianapolis. The legendary boxer was sentenced to six years in prison and was released on parole after three years.

Now, a different victim has alleged that Tyson also raped her in the early 90s. She will be suing him under New York's Adult Survivors Act, according to a lawsuit filed in the state earlier this month. The plaintiff in the civil suit is seeking $5 million in damages and stated in a signed affidavit alleged that Mike Tyson invited her into a limousine in Albany, New York. Once in the limo, she said that Tyson began to kiss her, ignored her pleas to stop, pulled her pants off and "violently raped" her.

The plaintiff said in her affidavit that due to the incident, she "experienced feelings of guilt, loss of self-respect, shame, embarrassment, sadness, anger, depression, anxiety, violent tendencies, drug & alcohol addiction, and confusion."

She continued that she has "been unable to maintain and/or develop healthy relationships with men or anyone in general" and has "experienced extreme emotional suffering including but not limited to nightmares, panic attacks, and flashbacks."

Cyprian, Is Nyakundi @C_NyaKundiH A New York woman has filed a civil suit against Mike Tyson, accusing the former boxing champion of raping her in a limousine in the early 1990s. A New York woman has filed a civil suit against Mike Tyson, accusing the former boxing champion of raping her in a limousine in the early 1990s. https://t.co/UgINtJzjbC

New York's Adult Survivors Act became signed legislation on May 24th, 2022, allowing a 'one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred'.

Mike Tyson returned to boxing to win world titles after his first rape sentence

Historic Vids @historyinmemes Mike Tyson referring to his belts as garbage, 2011 Mike Tyson referring to his belts as garbage, 2011 https://t.co/jdKWM9qD4k

Mike Tyson lost his WBC, WBA, and IBF Heavyweight titles in 1990, prior to his sentencing in 1992. After spending three years in prison, Tyson not only returned to the boxing ring but he even became a World Champion once again.

In 1996, he defeated Frank Bruno via TKO to once again hold the WBC crown. Later that year, he recaptured the WBA title from Bruce Seldon. He lost the title in his next fight, knocked out by Evander Holyfield. They rematched for the belt in what would become Tyson's most infamous bout, as he was disqualified for biting a chunk of Holyfield's ear off.

Five years later, he fought his last world title bout, losing to Lennox Lewis with the WBC, IBF, IBO, and The Ring Heavyweight titles on the line.

Poll : 0 votes