"Mind boggling how Mike at this age moves better than almost every heavyweight" - Fans applaud Mike Tyson for displaying intense punching power

Mike Tyson continues to impress everyone with his boxing gloves on, even though he is currently 56 years old. ‘Iron Mike’ returned to the ring in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, generating over a million pay-per-view buys. While many wanted to see more of him in action, Tyson has shown no signs of resurrection.

Mike Tyson’s official YouTube page recently dropped a brief video of him training with coach Rafael Cordeiro. Despite his age, Tyson’s affluent head movement, footwork, and punching power left netizens baffled. The video reminded many fans of how fierce of a puncher he is.

Watch the video below:

Boxing fans also belittled the current heavyweight fighters' capabilities in comparison to Tyson’s. He donned the world championship at the age of 20 and is still the youngest world champion in the heavyweight category.

Check out the reactions and comments below:

Mike Tyson has frequently boasted about his boxing credentials over modern-era fighters. He has claimed that he could have beaten them all in his prime. That said, the current heavyweight division is also booming with hard hitters.

Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, and many more knockout artists have earned their spot in the game. Nevertheless, it's highly debatable whether they stand a chance against Tyson in his prime or not.

Mike Tyson was one of the most feared men back in his time

Mike Tyson has scored 44 professional knockouts in his boxing career of 58 bouts. He won 50 matches in total and hung up his gloves as one of the most legendary figures in the sport. Tyson fought 15 times in his debut year in 1985 and became a world champion in 1986 by knocking out Trevor Berbick for the WBC belt.

Despite being shorter than most of his opponts, ‘Iron’ Mike capitalized on his power and movement to demolish his rivals. In one of his later fights, he even bit off Evander Holyfield’s ear in the infamous heavyweight championship bout in 1997.

The incident grabbed worldwide attention and Tyson became a scary personality for the mainstream audience. Although he has gotten rid of that aura in his dotage, Mike’s punches are still scary enough to be witnessed from the other end.

