"He fought some mean dudes" - Mike Tyson names his all-time favorite fighter

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson recently revealed Ramon Dekkers to be his favorite fighter of all time.

On a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'Iron Mike' and co-host Sebastian Joseph-Day sat down with Joe Rogan to discuss a variety of topics.

At one point during their conversation, they were seen discussing Ramon Dekkers, an eight-time Muay Thai world champion. 'Iron Mike' praised the fighter for his humility while labeling the Dutchman a "savage" for defeating legendary fighters such as Coban Lookchaomaesaitong.

Speaking further about his favorite martial arts fighter, Tyson said:

"[Ramon Dekkers'] my favorite fighter. For mixed martial arts, that's my favorite right there. He had the characteristics of a savage... very humble, shy, kind. He fought some mean dudes, some b*da**es. He fought some guys, you got to beat them with baseball bats... This guy is like a monster."

You can check out Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan's discussion on Ramon Dekkers below:

The legendary kickboxer is widely regarded as the greatest Muay Thai fighter of all time. Dekkers traveled all the way to Thailand to become one of Muay Thai's most successful foreign imports, defeating Thai fighters in their own game.

Pleased with his contributions to the sport, the Thai Royal Family later honored 'The Diamond' with a symbolic Mongkon (Muay Thai headgear).

Dekkers' fast-paced, aggressive fighting style made him a fan favorite among fight fans. Thus, it is understandable why 'The Diamond' also happens to be a favorite of one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Mike Tyson talks about getting challenged by Jake Paul

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Tyson discussed being called out by Jake Paul.

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' expressed his thoughts on the matter and stated that such calls no longer irritate him:

"No, it doesn't [bother me], I don't think. I think it is awesome... I think it's cool."

However, host Joe Rogan was unconvinced by Tyson's argument. He believes that challenging someone like Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, is "insulting."

'Iron Mike' argued that such things no longer hurt his ego and thus he refrains from taking them "too seriously":

"You can't take yourself too seriously. I mean, the world will turn on you if you take yourself too seriously. Who the hell am I to take myself too seriously? Made all this money, got this reputation and now I'm looking at people screw facing them down... I have a great life... how can I be mad at somebody? Think about it. When my ego is not involved, how can I really be mad at somebody?"

Catch Mike Tyson's comments below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak