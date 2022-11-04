Mike Tyson suffers from a nervous condition called Sciatica.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most legendary boxers to ever lace up the gloves. His knockout wins over names such as Larry Holmes, Trevor Berbick, and Michael Spinks have him firmly positioned as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

The former heavyweight champion has always seemed ageless. Due to his knockouts in his prime and intense demeanor even outside the ring, he's never shown his age. However, father time comes for us all.

Mike Tyson currently suffers from a nervous condition called Sciatica. The condition results in the former champion having a lot of lower back pain. Due to this, Tyson has been forced to use a wheelchair and walking stick at times.

However, he didn't let the condition keep him down. Tyson still regularly trains in boxing. He even seems as physically strong as ever, as showcased on his social media accounts.

While there are many ways to treat the condition, Mike Tyson seems to be a fan of using medical marijuana. The former heavyweight champion has always spoken highly of the drug and its medical benefits, even starting his own cannabis company years ago.

Does Mike Tyson still box?

Mike Tyson still trains in boxing, but he likely won't compete in a bout again.

'Iron Mike' first retired from the sport of boxing in 2005, following a loss to Kevin McBride. When Tyson retired, he stated that while he still had it in terms of talent, he didn't love the sport anymore.

For 15-years, he maintained that lack of love for the sport. However, in the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson refound his love for boxing under coach Rafael Cordeiro. He quickly set his sights on an exhibition contest and found his opponent in Roy Jones Jr.

The pair fought to a draw in November 2020, but Mike Tyson was praised for his performance. Following the exhibition match, he stated his plans to compete again, and later floated Logan and Jake Paul as possible opponents.

However, neither of those matchups came to fruition, and the former heavyweight champion hasn't competed since. Since then, Tyson has stated that he likely won't box in another contest again, either exhibition or professional.

While it's not known if his nervous condition influenced his decision to retire again, it likely didn't help matters. Thankfully, Tyson is still able to train and hit the pads, and he looks as good as ever.

