"He's white with blue eyes and blonde hair' - Mike Tyson questions why Jake Paul doesn't receive credit

Mike Tyson isn't entirely sure why Jake Paul doesn't receive as much credit as he deserves.

'The Problem Child' has been one of the faces of boxing since making his debut in January 2020. Sitting 5-0 with knockouts over the likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, he's been both praised and criticized for his boxing career to this point.

Paul's critics point to him not having ever fought an accomplished pro boxer. However, he's also been praised for his promotion ability, as well as being a quick learner in the ring.

'Iron Mike' could be added to the list of those who think that Paul deserves a bit of credit for his fighting ability. On the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher, Tyson questioned why the YouTuber-turned-boxer hasn't received as much credit as he deserves. He said:

"They don't want to credit him as a fighter. He's f***** white with blue eyes and blonde hair, I don't know. White people hate people with blonde hair and blue eyes, they want to kill him. But, he can fight, that's his thing. Everyone wants to kick his a**, of every nationality. He pisses everyone off."

Watch Mike Tyson discuss Jake Paul below:

Mike Tyson discusses what a fight with Jake Paul would look like

While Mike Tyson would like to fight Jake Paul, it isn't out of hatred.

'The Problem Child' has gotten under the skin of every person that he has faced. Even outside the ring, he's developed rivalries with names such as Jorge Masvidal and Tommy Fury. However, he doesn't have a rivalry with a possible future opponent in Mike Tyson.

Instead, the two fighters are on good terms. Hoewver, that hasn't stopped them from being rumored to fight in the future. Paul recently stated that he would love to box the former heavyweight champion on his return to the ring in August. 'The Problem Child' has confirmed that he will box on August 13th against an opponent to be named.

Tyson discussed what a fight with Paul would look like on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher. Upon being asked what the bout would look like, he said:

"It would be fun, it would be. Nothing is easy, I'm not looking at it like it's going to be easy. I don't look at life like that."

