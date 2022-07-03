Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. while on mushrooms - 'I don't really feel the punches' 

Mike Tyson wasn't fazed by anything coming at him during his fight with Roy Jones Jr.

'Iron Mike' returned to the boxing ring in November 2020 after spending 15 years out of the competition. While it wasn't a professional boxing match, it was still a pay-per-view fight against a fellow Hall of Famer.

The fight wound up being a draw between the former heavyweight champions. However, Tyson was hailed for his performance. Despite not competing for nearly two decades, he looked to be in great shape and didn't seem fazed by any sort of ring rust.

It's now known why Tyson was so calm and unfazed by any of the punches that were coming his way. The 56-year-old appeared on The Pivot Podcast to discuss his November 2020 showdown with 'Captain Hook'.

There, the former heavyweight champion admitted that he was high on mushrooms during the exhibition boxing match. Discussing hallucinogenic drugs, Tyson stated:

"They help me train, they help me box better. When I'm fighting, I don't really feel the punches. It really is like magical s***. You saw me just fight. I was on shrooms. I wouldn't fight without them, are you crazy? And some weed. I wish I did this s*** in my career, I'm so f****** mad I didn't know about this s***."

Will Mike Tyson fight again?

Following his impressive performance against Roy Jones Jr., many fans figured that Mike Tyson would quickly be back in the ring.

For the most part, 'Iron Mike' has stated that he would return to the boxing ring for exhibitions in the future; however, in the year and a half since his showdown with 'RJJ', that has yet to happen.

In one appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Tyson admitted that he's likely done boxing. The 56-year-old cited his age, as well as the fact that there's a lot of drama involved with booking fights. To be fair, he's since changed his tone a bit since making these comments.

Last month, the former heavyweight champion stated that he would be interested in a possible fight with Jake Paul. Later, 'The Problem Child' stated that the fight would happen later this year, which Tyson himself requested.

Last month, the former heavyweight champion stated that he would be interested in a possible fight with Jake Paul. Later, 'The Problem Child' stated that the fight would happen later this year, which Tyson himself requested.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tyson will indeed face Paul, but with the YouTuber's fight against Tommy Fury currently in jeporady, there's a possibility that the 56-year-old could still slide into that slot.

