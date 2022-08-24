Watch: Video shows potential time traveler using a smartphone in a Mike Tyson fight in 1995 

Mike Tyson is part of a time-travel conspiracy theory. Footage of 'Iron' Mike's fight from 1995 shows a man holding what appears to be a 'smartphone'. The video has blown up on the internet, with many fans rushing to the comments section to agree or deny the claims.

Watch Mike Tyson's reaction when asked about the whole issue:

During a fight in 1995 between Tyson and Peter McNeeley, a fan was seen holding what looked like a smartphone. However, the YouTube channel Inside Edition debunked the theory, with the host explaining what the device was:

"Well we may have solved the mystery, we did some digging and found out that the device in the video is not a smartphone at all. It's an early version of a camcorder called the Dycam Logitech."

The fight in question was Tyson's first fight back since his three-year long prison sentence. The fight was iconic because of the face-off before the fight and the steely-eyed staredown that 'Iron' Mike gave his opponent. McNeely did not last long despite starting out strong and pressing the action. One punch was all Tyson needed to drop 'Hurricane' seconds into the match.

Watch the video below:

Mike Tyson fans fear for the boxer's life after concerning new images

Tyson fans are concerned for 'Iron' Mike's health after a picture of the former heavyweight world champion sitting in a wheelchair was doing the rounds on the internet. Tyson landed at Miami airport and was spotted in a wheelchair while holding his walking stick. Ezza World News reported the news on Twitter saying:

"Mike Tyson has been spotted in a wheelchair while holding his walking stick at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after the former world heavyweight champion morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at the age of 56."

Fans in the comments section were urging the former heavyweight world champion to keep fighting on. Although 'Iron' Mike himself has not spoken about the news, it has only made his innumerable admirers more anxious for his well-being.

Take a look at the tweet by Ezza World News:

Ezza-World-News @ezza_world Mike Tyson has been spotted in a wheelchair while holding his walking stick at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after the former world heavyweight champion morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at the age of 56. Mike Tyson has been spotted in a wheelchair while holding his walking stick at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after the former world heavyweight champion morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at the age of 56. https://t.co/DJexXfz0Yq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal