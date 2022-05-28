"No danger to me" - George Foreman on fighting Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has intimidated several boxers throughout the years. However, George Foreman doesn’t fall in that bracket. Being two of the biggest punchers in the history of the sport, Tyson vs. Foreman could have been a treat for the fight fans for all the right reasons.

Even Muhammad Ali looked forward to the superfight, though he did warn his former foe, Foreman, about the power of Mike Tyson. When 'Big George' was asked about it, the heavyweight legend seemed unfazed about Tyson’s dynamite hands. As per World Boxing News, he delivered a pretty straightforward answer:

“[Ali] did say, “Tyson can punch like a Blankety Blank.” He was really impressed with Mike. But for me, [heavyweights like Tyson] were real fast [small with muscles] and of no danger to me.”

George Foreman and Mike Tyson have been two of the biggest stalwarts in heavyweight history. Tyson is the youngest man to have won a World Heavyweight Boxing Title at the age of 20. Meanwhile, Foreman is the oldest champion ever in the weight class, winning the gold strap at 45.

There’s no denying that the two could have unveiled an instant classic. However, Foreman and Tyson hail from two different generations. An in-ring collision perhaps wouldn’t have been a 50-50 fight. 'Big George' hung up his gloves in 1997, while 'Iron Mike' fought for the next eight years.

Both champions have cemented their names in the history books. Although their prime versions were a decade apart, fans continued to compare Tyson and Foreman on the grounds of their knockout abilities.

Mike Tyson is still running the show in his 50s

Retired champions shouldn’t risk their lives anymore for the 'sweet science'. They have achieved it all in the sport. However, ‘Iron Mike’ re-laced his boxing gloves to take on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition in November 2020.

Post-fight, Tyson was vocal about wanting to do it again, and even flirted with the idea of facing Evander Holyfield in a massive trilogy fight. However, that bout remained a speculation. Today, 'Iron Mike' continues to enjoy his retirement with several outer-ring activities onboard.

