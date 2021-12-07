Mike Tyson details how much money he made in his professional boxing debut, and says he 'got lost' chasing a fortune

Mike Tyson produced one of the most eventful boxing careers in the sport's history. After reaching the pinnacle of his craft, the irreverent Tyson became lost to the trappings of stardom.

Mike Tyson recently opened up on Twitter when he talked about the fact that when he started to fight for money, he got lost. Take a look at what 'Iron Mike' had to say:

"For my first fight, I only made $500 and that's only because someone took it out their pocket and gave it me. I never fought for the money. But when I did start fighting for the money, I got lost."

Mike Tyson made his pro-boxing debut at the age of 18 and as revealed by him, he was only able to get $500. Tyson had quite a journey in the sport from this point on, from making $500 in his first fight to making tens of millions in the latter stages of his career.

However, this did not come without a cost as Mike Tyson was soon hit with legal troubles and faced a rather bitter turn in his career. As mentioned by him in the tweet, he 'got lost' when he started fighting for money.

Was Mike Tyson bankrupt?

Once you reach the top, it is hard to take off your foot from the gas pedal and come in peace with the fact that it might not last forever. Mike Tyson faced a similar challenge as 'Iron Mike' went broke in early 2000s.

Mike Tyson earned over $300 million from his boxing career but his outlandish habits did not help him preserve any of this. During the early 2000s it was reported that he had a debt of roughly $23 million and owed a total of $38.4 million to creditors at one point.

