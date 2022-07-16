Mike Tyson says he hates himself after a shocking revelation- "They can never believe that" 

Mike Tyson will always be remembered as one of the biggest boxing superstars of all time. For the right reasons or the wrong ones, Tyson has remained one of the centers of attraction in the boxing world.

The heavyweight legend still has a massive fan following and is loved by millions. However, Tyson doesn’t feel the same love for himself. In the latest episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the retired fighter's therapist, Seano, revealed several unknown facts about the boxer.

He cited how ‘Iron Mike’ hated receiving compliments and reacted adversely to them:

“Michael [Tyson], you could pay him a compliment, he wants to kill you for it. It’s too painful sometimes to feel that intimacy, to feel that love, to feel that care and [he] just wants to be left alone.”

Watch Seano on the podcast below:

In response, Tyson admitted to hating himself, which he feels several people will have a hard time believing:

"They don't believe that I hate myself. They can never believe that I hate myself."

It is no secret that the former Heavyweight Champion was known for his violent behavior back in the day. He didn't shy away from feuding with his critics or reporters.

Aside from being a scary puncher in the ring, Mike Tyson's personal antics outside of it have also complimented his moniker of ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’. He faced several dark days inside and outside the boxing ring. Tyson lost his heavyweight crown, money, and fame at one point.

Tyson at Montana Love v Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

Nevertheless, he has bounced back and seems to be at peace with himself. Aged 56, Tyson is now an entertainer and philanthropist.

What does Mike Tyson do now?

Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 but hasn't left the limelight yet. He runs a successful podcast alongside several business ventures. Mike Tyson owns an official fashion store and cannabis business in the United States. He also actively participates in media appearances and movies.

Tyson recently worked on an Indian movie named ‘Liger’, which is based on MMA and is set to hit the screens soon. However, the itch to fight hasn't left him yet. He re-laced the boxing gloves in November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition clash.

The WBC handed special belts to both the contenders. Tyson agreed to accept a few more exhibitions after the first attempt. However, that doesn't look likely to be happening anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far