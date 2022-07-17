Watch: Is Mike Tyson returning to action at the age of 56?

Mike Tyson could possibly lace up the boxing gloves again and step through the ropes in an exhibition bout. He returned to action against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, ending a hiatus of over 15 years away from the sport. Despite his age and other setbacks, Tyson looked dominant in the bout.

The contest ended in a draw as both men went the distance. Meanwhile, the event did pretty well at the box office, charming both the boxer’s pockets. Tyson vowed to continue the stint a few more times and even teased a potential trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield.

The news of Tyson's return eventually faded with time. That said, Mike Tyson may soon fight again. Tyson's trainer and MMA mastermind, Rafael Cordeiro, dropped a glimpse of the heavyweight boxer’s recent drills.

Tyson looked impressive for someone his age. He still has a lot of power left in the tank as ‘Iron’ planted some huge body shots. Reporter Michael Benson tweeted the video, sending several fans into a frenzy.

Mike Tyson is still one of the biggest superstars in the sporting community. He can likely still be a box office favorite and earn millions of dolalrs through exhibition bouts.

Watch Tyson vs. Jones Jr. below:

Floyd Mayweather has also been vocal about wanting to make money via non-professional fights, setting a precedent for Tyson's in-ring resurrection.

Who can Mike Tyson face next?

A rematch between Tyson and Jones Jr. was being considered immediately after their original exhibition. Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield’s and Lennox Lewis’ names also popped up. However, Holyfield suffered a horrific KO loss to Vitor Belfort in his return, likely ending the hopes of a potential trilogy against ‘Iron’ Mike.

Jake Paul has expressed interest in throwing punches with Tyson—‘The Problem Child’ has called for the fight several times. While Jake Paul is a popular figure in the combat world, he would ensure a huge PPV-hit by locking horns against Tyson.

Mike Tyson prior to fighting Roy Jones Jr.

Apart from Paul, several more fighters like Shannon Briggs are also interested in fighting ‘Iron’.

All these factors point to Tyson’s return as a valid option. Although the ex-champion doesn’t need to risk his health any longer, another exhibition from him would clearly benefit the entire combat universe.

