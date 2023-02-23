Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring later this weekend on February 26th against Tommy Fury. Interestingly, the fight was announced on two previous occasions over the past two years, however, it had to be called off.

Going into his fight against Tommy Fury, 'The Problem Child' believes that 'TNT' has agreed to fight just for the sake of money. Paul recently sat down with BT Sport for an interview to discuss his upcoming fight against Fury.

During the interview, Jake Paul claimed that Tommy Fury might have been forced into fighting him because of the big payday he is going to get. 'The Problem Child' stated:

"The money is really good, he's just kinda been forced into this by the fans, the media, his family and probably Molly, you know? She's probably sitting there saying, 'Hey, yo, we had a baby, I can't be the one to pay the bills the entire time.'"

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul sends Tommy Fury a stern warning

With the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury bout inching closer, the war of words does not seem to be slowing down.

While on paper it seems to be the toughest test of Paul's career so far, 'The Problem Child' himself seems to be pretty confident going into the fight against Tommy Fury. Coming off a victory against MMA legend Anderson Silva, Paul also believes that he is more than capable of knocking out 'TNT' when the two enter the squared circle later this weekend.

Paul recently released a threatening final video message to Fury on his social media. In the video, he claimed that the British boxer will be forced to retire and suggested that he will be disowned by his family after his loss this weekend. He said:

"Tommy, I hope you've enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it, you're going to be retired after this, you'll be disowned by your family. You're going to have to go back to your mother's maiden name, and there is nothing that can save you. It's just me and you... I'm coming to take your f****** head off, decapitate you."

Watch Paul's message to Tommy Fury below:

