Why did Cleveland boxer Montana Love go to prison?

Montana Love, fighting out of Cleveland, Ohio, found himself behind bars on multiple charges of grand theft of motorcycles, receiving stolen goods, misuse of a credit card, and deception to obtain prescription drugs in 2015, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

His incarceration cost him a lengthy period of 16 months and his release from prison was processed in September 2016.

Love admitted that it was his mother's demise in January 2015 that prompted him to live "on the run". However, his handlers were able to convince him to present himself to the law to answer for his transgressions in Cleveland.

He opined that he was humbled after his mother was taken from him. It was his mother who brought him up herself after his father passed away when he was barely three.

Having shared an extremely strong bond with her, Montana Love declared that it was his mother's passing that opened his eyes and forced him to acknowledge the error of his ways. In a previous interview with BoxingScene, Love offered fans some insight into his troubled life and how he turned things around.

“Honestly, going to prison was probably the best thing that happened to me. I’m glad prison happened to me rather than a casket. You know, then losing my mother at 20 years old, it humbled me. Life humbled me. It showed me that I need to get my stuff together. You know what I mean? It brought me back to life and just made me take life more serious. I had to get away from the streets, get away from the people I was hanging around and things I was doing, and I had to focus,” asserted Montana Love.

Montana Love makes short work of Carlos Diaz

The undefeated Montana Love recently improved his record to 18-0-1. Love outboxed Carlos Diaz, dispatching the Guadalajara native within three rounds at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight saw Love knock Diaz down three times in the second round, eventually forcing referee Raul Caiz Jr. to call a stop to the fight ninety seconds into the third round. In the aftermath of his clash against Carlos Diaz, Montana Love said:

“I was kind of surprised that they didn’t stop it after he went down three times (in round two). But we went in there and got him out of there.”

Love's win prompted Jake Paul to take to Twitter in a bid to rally behind him in the wake of his impressive outing against Carlos Diaz.

Montana Love previously found his way to a decisive win over Ivan Baranchyk while fighting on the undercard of Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on August 29th. The fight came to an end in the seventh-round and was an extremely one-sided affair.

