When Muhammad Ali avenged his loss to Joe Frazier

28th January 1974, a packed Madison Square Garden was brimming with anticipation. The highly awaited rematch between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier was just seconds away.

For a second time, the two rivals stepped into the ring to face each other as millions from around the world watched. This time, neither fighter held any belts, so they had nothing to lose.

In their first fight in 1971, Joe Frazier stunned the world by dealing Muhammad Ali his first loss and knocking him down in the 15th round on his way to a unanimous decision win. Ali did not look the same as he fought for the first time since his 'forced' retirement. Three years later, Ali regained most of his speed and endurance as he took on the man that he despised the most.

This time around, Muhammad Ali employed a different strategy to counter Joe Frazier's erratic head movement and crouching style. Instead of moving backwards every time Frazier charged, Ali would plant himself mid-exchange and throw lightning quick combinations then move out of the way. Frazier was not able to close the distance effectively and ended up getting stunned in the 2nd round.

The entire fight was a closely contested matchup but, towards the end of the fight, Ali stopped moving back and took Frazier head on as both fighters swung at each other. Ali put on a strategic and technical masterclass to avenge his first loss as he won the bout via unanimous decision. Frazier was upset with the loss and admonished Ali's use of clinching and demanded a rematch.

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier I

To understand the bad blood between the two fighters, we have to take a look at the first time they faced each other in the ring. After three years away from the ring because of his decision to not fight in the Vietnam War, Muhammad Ali was looking to get back in action. As always, he looked to fight the best. The build up to the fight is what made it so interesting.

Both fighters relentlessly trash-talked each other every opportunity they got. This helped build hype for the fight and people were hooked; they could not get enough of these two boxing superstars. On the day of the fight, Ali looked a little rusty as he took on a fighter who was arguably in his prime. Frazier's only game plan was to close the distance and land his left hook.

Frazier dominated the fight because Ali had never fought someone with such a fighting style before. Frazier managed to stun Ali multiple times. Then, finally, in the last round of the fight, a thunderous left hook sent Ali crashing to the floor as he was handed his first loss at the hands of Joe Frazier.

