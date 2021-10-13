Daniel Cormier names Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier as his top combat sports trilogy in history, lists fights against Stipe Miocic at No.5

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic gave us three epic battles with the UFC heavyweight title on the line. However, Cormier doesn't list his fights against Miocic as the greatest trilogy of all time.

Daniel Cormier listed his top five combat sports trilogies of all time in a recent episode of the DC & RC podcast. His trilogy against Miocic ranked at number five on the list.

Watch Daniel Cormier list the greatest combat sports trilogies of all time:

The fifth spot was also shared by the boxing trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. While Ward won the first fight via majority decision, Gatti roped in consecutive unanimous decision victories to win the trilogy. The first and the third fight were named The Ring magazine fight of the year in 2002 and 2003.

The number four spot on Daniel Cormier's list was occupied by the Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard trilogy. Edgar and Maynard engaged in three epic battles between 2008 and 2011. Maynard defeated Edgar via decision in the first fight and challenged him for the UFC lightweight title in the rematch. The highly acclaimed rematch resulted in a draw. Edgar won the third meeting via knockout.

Daniel Cormier listed boxing bouts between Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield as the third greatest trilogy of all time. While Bowe robbed Holyfield of his titles in the first match, Holyfield exacted revenge in the rematch. The third bout was a non-title fight which Bowe won via an eighth-round knockout.

According to Daniel Cormier, Chuck Liddell vs. Randy Couture is the second greatest combat sports trilogy of all time. Liddell and Couture gave us a series of epic light heavyweight title fights that got several fans hooked to the UFC. While Couture won the first bout via technical knockout, Liddell scored a knockout win in the rematch. He then went on to win the trilogy with another knockout.

Daniel Cormier names the greatest trilogy of all time

According to Daniel Cormier, Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier is the greatest combat sports trilogy of all time.

MSG Networks @MSGNetworks 50 years ago today: Ali vs. Frazier in The Fight of the Century. 50 years ago today: Ali vs. Frazier in The Fight of the Century. https://t.co/PfVCJvqcPi

The first fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier was billed as the Fight of the Century. Frazier won the bout via unanimous decision after going the distance of fifteen rounds. Ali leveled the score with a decision in the rematch and went on to win the rubber match via technical knockout.

