Watch: Daniel Cormier finally gets 'revenge' on Stipe Miocic and makes it 2-2

Daniel Cormier could not outdo Stipe Miocic in their trilogy fight, but he has now taken revenge for his loss in another way.

A day ahead of Stipe Miocic's heavyweight title fight againt Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, Daniel Cormier challenged his former foe to a battle of a different kind on the pay-per-view weigh-in show.

Daniel Cormier said that since he could not beat Stipe Miocic inside the octagon, he will try and defeat him in EA Sports' UFC 4 video game.

"You know Miocic, there were times when we frustrated each other, we hated each other, we hated the situation. But, you got me. But Stipe, I am a competitor, and I am not okay with it. So, look what I brought. I brought my video game. Let me see you virtually... I can't beat you in reality, let me see if I can beat you virtually."

The two heavyweight greats went with their own UFC 4 avatars to lock horns inside the virtual octagon. DC goes for an early takedown, but Miocic gets out of the clinch. A few blows are exchanged before a right hand from Daniel Cormier drops Stipe Miocic, but the former fails to capitalize on the opportunity as Miocic turns it around and gets back on top.

Stipe Miocic lands a few ground strikes before the two get back on their feet. But this time, DC made no mistake. Two back-to-back big rights knocks Stipe Miocic out and Daniel Cormier gets his 'revenge' on the two-time heavyweight champion.

Watch Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier fight it out virtually with UFC 4 video game.

The iconic Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic trilogy

WIth the trilogy behind them, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic surely seem to have buried the hatchet. They have engaging in playful banter and video game sessions in the lead up to UFC 260. However, their rivalry is one of the most iconic ones that the UFC has seen in all the years of the promotion.

It started when Daniel Cormier went up a division to challenge for the heavyweight belt and become the second fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously after Conor McGregor.

Daniel Cormier succeeded in his mission, but not before landing an eyepoke on Stipe Miocic, which would go on to become a recurring trend in the trilogy.

Daniel Cormier met Stipe Miocic again at UFC 241 after a one-sided submission win over Derrick Lewis in his first heavyweight title defense. DC started out fast in the rematch, but as the rounds progressed, Miocic made a brilliant adjustment and started attacking DC's body. That eventually paid dividends as he finished Cormier in the fourth round to square the series and win back his heavyweight title.

In the third and final fight, which took place in August 2020 amid much uncertainties owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stipe Miocic emerged as the winner of the greatest heavyweight rivalry by picking up a unanimous decision after five rounds.