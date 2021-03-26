Watch: Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier interact ahead of UFC 260

Despite being a part of one of the most iconic trilogies in MMA history, it seems like there is no bad blood between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier anymore. The two former rivals recently had a chat leading up to UFC 260, where Stipe Miocic is set to defend his belt against Francis Ngannou.

in the fourth episode of "Embedded" ahead of UFC 260, Daniel Cormier got a chance to catch up with Stipe Miocic and ask the champion about his preparations for the rematch against Ngannou. DC asked Miocic if he was planning to reduce his muscle mass in order to fight 'The Predator'.

"What's up, Stipe! I enjoyed punching you in the face [chuckles]. Listen, when you and I fought, the first time you weighed 240 pounds, then you got smaller and smaller for speed. Do you put on a little weight to fight Francis considering he is so big inside of the Octagon or are you gonna be still around the same size?" asked Daniel Cormier.

According to Stipe Miocic, the weight loss coming into the rematch with Cormier was not intentional. The Ohio native stated that he will not alter his weight as he is not focussing on strength and wants to be more efficient against Ngannou in the rematch.

"I'll probably be around the same size. I wasn't looking for strength, you know. I think, you know, just be more efficient. I'm still strong, I think I'm stronger than I've been before. And like, I wasn't trying to lose weight honestly [against Cormier], it just kind of came off just naturally. It just came off, that's weird," said Miocic.

"Well, my man, good luck this weekend. I'm glad it's not me on the opposite side anymore," replied Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier tips his hat to Stipe Miocic's head coach

DC also heaped praise on Marcus Marinelli, Stipe Miocic's head coach. Cormier lauded the coach's gameplan for UFC 252 when Miocic and DC locked horns for the third time.

"Marcus, hey congratulations on the last fight. You guys did great, made some great adjustments, so congrats coach. I never got to tell you," said Cormier.

Following the second loss to Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier officially announced his retirement from MMA through an Instagram post in August of 2020.