Legends never die. Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier was, is, and always will be remembered as one of the greatest fighters to have ever stepped inside the octagon.

In a heartfelt statement, Daniel Cormier has officially announced his retirement following his grueling main event encounter against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 last Saturday.

In the main event of UFC 252, Daniel Cormier ended up dropping a decision to the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, thus handing the latter the bragging rights in the pair's famous rivalry. The much-anticipated trilogy marked the end fight bout of a tremendously competitive professional rivalry between two of the greatest heavyweights ever. Heading into the third fight, both Miocic and Daniel Cormier had one TKO victory each but the all-important trilogy fight lasted all five rounds.

Following the fight, Daniel Cormier confirmed that he is indeed hanging up his gloves for good. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Daniel Cormier issued a heartfelt statement, congratulating his rival Miocic on the big victory, his team and his family and fans for sticking by his side throughout this wonderful journey.

“Thank you all for the love and support,” Cormier wrote. “Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give ‘em a show everytime. To my team: I love you all to death, you’ve made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?”