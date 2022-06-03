Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 - Statistical comparison

The highly anticipated rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire is set to take place on June 7 at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. An expected 36,000 fans will witness another great battle between the two bantamweight warriors. Furthermore, there will be thousands who will be watching online or on television.

The unification clash will be their second encounter in three years after their last fight took place in 2019 in the World Boxing Super Series. The Japanese pound-for-pound star walked away victorious in the Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.

The rematch is set to be even bigger as three belts are on the line. Inoue holds the IBF and WBA belts, while Donaire has the WBC belt.

Inoue still holds an unblemished professional record and is considered one of the hardest hitters in boxing. He has a record of 22-0 with 19 of his wins coming by way of knockout. This gives the third-best pound-for-pound boxer a 86.36% knockout rate.

Meanwhile, Donaire has much more experience with a record of 42-6. The 39-year-old Filipino fighter has 28 knockouts to his name, which gives him a knockout rate of 58.33%.

In terms of height, Donaire stands at 5'7" while Inoue is two inches shorter. The taller man also has a reach that is one inch longer than his opponent's. They are both orthodox fighters. This means that just like their first fight, there will be many heavy right hands thrown.

The Japanese fighter is 29 years old and made his professional debut in 2012, where he scored a knockout victory over Crison Omayao in the fourth round.

Donaire made his debut in 2001, making him far more experienced than his opponent. 'The Filipino Flash' earned a first-round knockout win over Jose Lazaro. He then competed less than a month later where he suffered his first loss to Rosendo Sanchez.

Naoya Inoue (left) and Nonito Donaire (right) - Getty Images

Will history repeat itself in Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2?

In 2019, a historic fight took place on the edge of Tokyo as Japan’s Naoya Inoue beat Filipino legend Nonito Donaire. The fight took place in the final of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.

The pound-for-pound star ended the tournament holding the IBF, The Ring, and WBA (Super) Bantamweight Titles.

When the pair first fought, Inoue suffered an early cut which caused an orbital fracture and left him with double vision in his right eye. However, he continued to battle back. Inoue later dropped Donaire in the 10th round with a brutal body shot, only for the then-36-year-old to portray his heart and recover to his feet.

Since their first encounter, Donaire has gone on to claim two fourth-round victories, while Inoue has secured two knockout wins himself.

The rematch is set to be another blockbuster and with higher stakes on the line this time, it could be even more entertaining.

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 1 here:

