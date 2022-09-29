Nico Ali Walsh added to the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Rising prospect Nico Ali Walsh has a name and a date for his return.

'The Legend Lives On' has been out of action since his knockout victory over Reyes Sanchez last month in California. The victory moved Ali Walsh to 6-0 in his professional career. It was his third straight knockout in a row.

The 22-year-old has made headlines in his career due to being the grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali. While the middleweight is quite new as a prospect, he's shown talent in spades and has dramatically improved in every single outing.

Despite just fighting last month, the 22-year-old will be making his return next month to Madison Square Garden in New York.

The card is being headlined by Vasiliy Lomachenko's return against Jamaine Ortiz. While the event no longer needs star power, the addition of Ali won't hurt come October 29.

The middleweight prospect will face Billy Wagner. The 29-year-old Wagner currently holds a 5-2 professional record and is riding a two-fight winning streak. Furthermore, the bout will be six-rounds, the longest of Ali Walsh's career to date.

Nico Ali Walsh discusses his return

In a comment given to BoxingScene, Nico Ali Walsh discussed his return.

It's crazy to think about, but the 22-year-old made his professional boxing debut only about a year ago. Even though the middleweight hasn't had a big amateur career, he's not taking it slow in the professional arena.

His professional journey began in August 2021, with a knockout win over Jordan Weeks.

In the aforementioned interview with BoxingScene, the 22-year-old admitted that his first year in professional boxing has been a learning experience. Nico Ali Walsh also stated that he has a great team around him:

“I am thrilled to be back in action on another significant card. Lomachenko is one of the greats of his era. My first year as a professional has been a tremendous learning experience, and I have a great team to help me get to the next level. I respect Billy Wagner and am preparing to showcase everything I’ve learned in the gym from my incredible trainer, Kay Koroma.”

