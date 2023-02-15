"Not to my knowledge at all" - Frank Warren hits back at reports of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder IV

Frank Warren has confirmed that Tyson Fury won't be fighting Deontay Wilder next.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since his December trilogy with Derek Chisora. In that outing, 'Del Boy' was dominated en route to a 10th-round defeat. The loss was his third in the series against Fury, ending the rivalry in a lopsided fashion.

Following the victory, the WBC Heavyweight Champion quickly turned his attention towards a bout with Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' currently holds four of the five heavyweight titles, having captured them by defeating Anthony Joshua twice.

The pair are reportedly targeting a clash in May, but they've been in talks for a while. For his part, Usyk has hinted that Fury wanting more money is holding up the fight, which would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Due to those comments, there's been speculation that Tyson Fury won't fight Oleksandr Usyk next. Instead, there's been reports on social media that he could face Deontay Wilder in a quadrilogy bout. 'The Bronze Bomber' has lost to Fury twice previously but has shown interest in a fourth fight.

However, it won't happen next. In an interview with TalkSport, Frank Warren shot down those claims, saying:

“Not to my knowledge at all, not to my knowledge. No, absolutely. That’s not happened. From what I understand, I think [Wilder] been ordered to fight Andy Ruiz to become the mandatory.”

See his comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… Full @talkSPORT story as Frank Warren responds to rumours of 'secret talks' for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder IV. Full @talkSPORT story as Frank Warren responds to rumours of 'secret talks' for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder IV.talksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

Frank Warren gives update on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Frank Warren ensured fans that Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk this year.

Following the Brit's win over Derek Chisora last year, the two heavyweight champions faced off in the ring. This set the stage for one of the biggest fights in the division's history.

In the weeks after the event, each man, as well as their promoters, confirmed they were close to making the bout official. Furthermore, the two sides noted that they've been in discussions since before Fury's trilogy with 'Del Boy'.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were reportedly targeting a clash in March in Saudi Arabia. While that target date has instead shifted to April 29th, Frank Warren is confident the fight will be announced soon.

In the interview, he noted:

"We are very, very close to getting this done. Very, very close. His people are coming in tomorrow and I’m hoping we’re gonna get some news for everybody. We’re close to getting it done."

Fans are on the edge of their seats as the undisputed world champion will likely be decided this year.

Poll : 0 votes