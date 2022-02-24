"He will win that fight"- Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury will win against Dillian Whyte

Oleksandr Usyk thinks Tyson Fury will win his upcoming Heavyweight Championship bout against Dillian Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' is set to put his Heavyweight Title on the line against his WBC mandate Dillian Whyte on April 23. Ahead of the Mega-Heavyweight bout, the Ukrainian has picked his side. Usyk has sided with 'The Gypsy King' to beat Whyte.

Oleksandr Usyk recently sat down for an interview with Behind The Gloves, where he was asked to pick a winner for Fury vs. Whyte. Although 'The Cat' admitted anything could happen in the fight, he picked 'The Gypsy King' to get the job done.

While suggesting that Fury is going to take his WBC Mandatory challenger seriously, Usyk said:

"It's boxing; anything can happen. But I think Fury will take it seriously. And my opinion would be that he will win that fight."

Watch Oleksandr Usyk's full interview with Behind The Gloves below:

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his Heavyweight Title against Anthony Joshua

'The Cat' is set to return to the ring later this year to mark his first Heavyweight Title defense against Anthony Joshua. Usyk pulled off a massive upset last year when he defeated 'AJ' in a 12-round bout to claim the Heavyweight throne.

Anthony Joshua has since activated the rematch clause of the fight, which is expected to take place later this year. However, the bout has had numerous complications, as Usyk wants to take on Tyson Fury first. However, with 'The Gypsy King' set to take on Dillian Whyte, the Ukrainian will likely take on 'AJ' next.

The rematch could prove to be more exciting than the first bout, as Joshua has made some major changes ahead of the rematch. 'AJ' has parted ways with his longtime trainer Rob McCracken to freshen things up in the training camp.

While Joshua hasn't found a new trainer just yet, it will be interesting to see what changes 'AJ' can bring as he looks to reclaim the Heavyweight throne. On the flip side, Usyk will look to do outbox him again to mark a successful title defense.

Edited by Bhargav