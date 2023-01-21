Oleksandr Usyk likened Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler in a recent video where he addressed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The neighboring countries have been at war for a year now, a war that has claimed countless innocent lives and continues to ravage on. With so many top-level fighters hailing from Eastern Europe there has been a prominent discussion about the conflict within combat sports. The Klitschko brothers, Wladimir and Vitali, strike as two major examples of Ukrainian fighters who have shown heavy support for their home nation.

Unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk is another example of which. He took aim at Vladimir Putin during a recent video posted to his Instagram. He likened the Russian President and his military regime to Adolf Hitler and his Third Reich.

"You attacked Ukraine, supposedly to protect Russians who do not want your protection. The same way you attacked Czechoslovakia years ago you came to other cities and to Georgie, et cetera. You come everywhere with protection, but you do not protect Russians in Russia itself. You do not protect them in any way. You are fighting against fascism and nazism, which does not exist...You are the Third Reich in all the variety of its manifestations. What Hitler didn't do, your president continues to do. Can you imagine? Yes." (H/T Boxing Scene)

Oleksandr Usyk won the IBF, WBO, WBA Super, IBO World, and Ring Magazine Heavyweight titles from Anthony Joshua in 2021. He retained the titles once again over AJ in Saudi Arabia last year. Now, the Ukrainian targets the 'Undisputed' fight with WBC Champion Tyson Fury.

Frank Warren recently addressed the potential bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think we're far off from announcing it. It's basically just a couple of things behind the scenes we're just trying to get sorted. News is pretty imminent now."

Talks of a fight between Usyk and Fury have been touted since the latter retained his Heavyweight crown in a trilogy fight with Dereck Chisora. Between them, they hold all of the world titles available in heavyweight boxing and thus the fight would determine the current Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

Frank Warren recently provided an update on the talks. He hopes that they will be able to lock it in for late March or early April.

“We’re expecting a couple of offers this week, but none of them have come through and then Tyson has to make his decision. I hope it’s going to happen at the end of March, early April, that’s where we’re looking at the moment. So, fingers crossed we get it over the line for that date, but it will definitely, definitely happen.”

This is the second time Usyk has looked to reign as the Undisputed World Champion in a boxing division. He previously dominated at cruiserweight level, capturing every title available and also winning the World Boxing Super Series.

