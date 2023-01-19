Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Frank Warren provides an update on the targeted date

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usky might be happening a little later than expected.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' have long been in discussions to fight. Whenever the bout happens, it will crown the new Undisputed Heavyweight Champion after Lennox Lewis achieved the feat over two decades ago.

For that reason, both heavyweights are set to make history next time out. They were previously in talks to face off last December, but due to a nagging injury to the Ukrainian, he was forced to decline the matchup.

As a result, Derek Chisora got the nod to face the WBC Heavyweight Champion. 'Del Boy' wound up being knocked out in December, and Fury promptly had an in-ring face-off with Usyk, setting the stage for their showdown.

Following the event, both men's teams confirmed they were in talks for a meeting in February or March. Over the coming weeks, it was rumored that the two would throw down on March 4 in Saudi Arabia or the U.K..

Frank Warren, the promoter of Tyson Fury, has now given an update on the fight date in an interview with TalkSport. He stated:

“We’re expecting a couple of offers this week, but none of them have come through and then Tyson has to make his decision. I hope it’s going to happen at the end of March, early April, that’s where we’re looking at the moment. So, fingers crossed we get it over the line for that date, but it will definitely, definitely happen.”

See his comments below:

Tyson Fury releases callout video for Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is ready to fight "middleweight" Oleksandr Usyk.

Earlier this week, 'The Cat' posted a tweet humorously asking where 'The Gypsy King' is. The Ukrainian has admitted in the past that he didn't intend to engage in too much trash-talking with Fury, as he doesn't really care about that.

While the tweet was a clear joke directed at the Brit's seemingly less-than-athletic physique, it earned a big response from the WBC Heavyweight Champion. On Twitter, Tyson Fury released a callout video directed at Oleksandr Usyk.

In the video, the champion once again took aim at the former cruiserweight champion's size. Fury stated:

"Usyk, calling out 'The Gypsy King' with your pathetic little callouts, dosser. Rabbit, I'm coming for you...rabbit. You're getting it. And I'll tell you what else, I'm going to bust you up real bad you little middleweight! I'm going to slap you into a big pile of tattoos, sucker."

See the callout below:

Come get some! This is the call out 🗣️ @usykaa . Middleweight.I AM COMING FOR YOUYou know who I am. The Gypsy King. There’s only ever been oneCome get some! #boxing This is the call out 🗣️ @usykaa . Middleweight. I AM COMING FOR YOU 🐇 #RunRabbitRun You know who I am. The Gypsy King. There’s only ever been one 👑Come get some! #boxing https://t.co/LFrDj9JdKQ

