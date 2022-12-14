Oleksandr Usyk dismisses "stupid" insults from Tyson Fury ahead of potential clash

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Oleksandr Usyk was interviewed about his boxing plans for 2023 and ’The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury's insults: "I've been balanced and ready to hear all the stupid things he likes to say. I put a wall between us, never take it to heart… When cameras are off he's a different person. When they're on he's Tyson Fury, when off he's Luke Fury." [USYK17] Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury's insults: "I've been balanced and ready to hear all the stupid things he likes to say. I put a wall between us, never take it to heart… When cameras are off he's a different person. When they're on he's Tyson Fury, when off he's Luke Fury." [USYK17]

When asked how he feels about possibly stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury after his clash with Derek Chisora, the WBA, IBF, and WBO Heavyweight Champion responded:

“Nothing abnormal. A bit of adrenaline. Common emotions that have nothing to do with fear. I’ve been balanced and ready to [hear] all the stupid things he has to say. I've been thinking about boxing, about fighting against him and that's all. He's thrown his usual obscenity, which hasn't bothered me."

The Ukrainian also suggested that Tyson Fury's behavior changes significantly when there are no cameras on:

“So when cameras are on, he’s Tyson. When they are off, He’s Luke Fury [referring to Tyson Fury's middle name, Luke]."

The undefeated heavyweight was then asked about the negotiations that are currently taking place for his fight with Fury. The Ukrainian reiterated that he’s completely focused on boxing and what he has to do:

“I’m not interfering in the process. My objective is training, I have to be in good form. We’re about setting of to our training camp, I’m not thinking about any negotiations”

Oleksandr Usyk - The story so far

Oleksandr Usyk initially made his name in the Cruiserweight division before becoming a Heavyweight Champion.

Usyk challenged undefeated Polish boxer Krzysztof Głowacki and won the WBO Cruiserweight title in 2016. He went on to become the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion in 2018 after beating Murat Gassiev via unanimous decision.

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 - Rage on the Red Sea World Heavyweight Title Fight

'The Cat' was his given nickname due to his quick footwork and speedy reflexes. The former cruiserweight king then went on to rack up some notable wins at heavyweight, handing defeats to the likes of Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora, and most notably, Anthony Joshua.

Usyk has now set his sights on the undisputed heavyweight crown after acquiring the WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring heavyweight titles. He will need to add Tyson Fury’s coveted WBC Heavyweight Championship to his resume to do so, and will put all his belts on the line in the process.

