"A maximum of five rounds can be given to Joshua" - Oleksandr Usyk credits "handsome man" Anthony Joshua and teases trilogy clash with him 

Oleksandr Usyk has commented on the scorecards for his rematch against Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian walked away with a split decision victory in his highly anticipated rematch against Joshua. The scorecards of the fight read 116-112, 115-113 in favor of Usyk and 113-115 in favor of 'AJ'. While there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Glenn Feldman's scorecard where he had the Brit winning, 'The Cat' has now commented on the situation.

Oleksandr Usyk believes that a maximum of five rounds could have been given to 'AJ'. 'The Cat' also suggested that if a fight against Tyson Fury doesn't happen, he could potentially fight Joshua for the third time. Boxing journalist Michael Benson reported the same over Twitter by quoting Usyk. He said:

"I don't want to talk about the competence of the judges, but when I watched the rematch with Anthony Joshua, I can say that four, well, a maximum of five rounds can be given to Joshua. If Fury floats away, then maybe we will agree on a third fight with Joshua."

Eddie Hearn talks about Anthony Joshua's future

'AJ' is looking to get back into the boxing ring against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte as suggested by Eddie Hearn. Interestingly, Joshua has already fought Whyte before. The former heavyweight champion was able to walk away with a seventh-round TKO in their first fight back in 2015.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, the Matchroom Boxing chairman spoke about potential opponents for Joshua following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

According to Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua wants to get back into the squared circle in December and work his way back up to the title shot. While suggesting that his first fight back will be against a top 15 ranked heavyweight, Hearn said:

"He's gonna fight a top 15 guy. You know, the fight that I want, the fight that he wants, is Dillian Whyte. And that's the biggest fight, it's not gonna happen in December, but it's a massive stadium fight next year. The first one was epic, the second one will be even better."

Eddie Hearn added:

"Deontay Wilder, one of the biggest fights in boxing. It's realistic because someone's gonna pay a lot of money for that fight."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below:

