Oleksandr Usyk criticizes Russian President Vladimir Putin after beating Anthony Joshua- "He is very weak"

Oleksandr Usyk has criticized Russian President Vladmir Putin following his victory over Anthony Joshua this past weekend.

'The Cat' successfully made his first title defense in Saudi Arabia against the man he won the title from last year. While Joshua looked to have made some improvements from their first fight in the early rounds, Usyk started to trouble the Brit with his awkward fighting style like he did in the first bout, slowly establishing his control over the fight and ending up winning the fight via split decision. The scorecards read 116-112, 115-113 and 113-115 in favor of the Ukrainian.

Usyk dedicated his victory to the people of his home country, Ukraine, who have been suffering under the Russian invasion. During the post-fight press-conference, 'The Cat' was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Usyk labeled President Putin as 'weak', stating:

"Everything he shows is just to show that he's strong, but he's not. Otherwise he wouldn't show how strong, how big he is. In reality, he is very weak."

Oleksandr Usyk wants Tyson Fury next

'The Cat' has his eyes firmly set on one man and that is Tyson Fury. Usyk has made it known that he wants to take a shot at becoming the Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion.

It is worth noting that Usyk has all the belts except for the WBC heavyweight championship which currently lies with 'The Gypsy King'. While Tyson Fury has claimed to be retired from the sport of boxing, 'The Cat' doesn't believe Fury.

Instead, Oleksandr Usyk is confident that Tyson Fury will want to fight him. Talking about the same following his win over Anthony Joshua, Usyk claimed that he's not fighting anybody other than 'The Gypsy King'.

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is undoubtedly a fight to make in the heavyweight division and fans would love to finally have an undisputed heavyweight king. Notably, the last undisputed champion of the heavyweights was Lennox Lewis and his reign ended with the millennium.

