John Fury, the father of Tyson Fury, has made quite an interesting remark about 'The Gypsy King's' potential opponent, Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is one of the biggest fights to make in boxing at the moment and has been in the works for quite some time now. However, the two have failed to put pen to paper to make the undisputed heavyweight championship happen.

Speaking about the same during an interview with iD Boxing, John Fury suggested that the Ukrainian would have to "get in line" if he wants to face Tyson Fury. While further speaking about the fight, the 58-year-old claimed that Usyk is not worthy of a 50/50 split, he said:

"Usyk is not Tyson's equal. Fall in line and you'll get the fight done. Do not respect Tyson and you won't get the fight. Tyson's A-side and Usyk is not worthy of 50/50, he couldn't sell the O2 Arena out."

Watch John Fury's full interview below:

Tyson Fury claims Tommy Fury will knockout Jake Paul

'The Gypsy King' recently opened up on his thoughts about the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight. The two are set to enter the squared circle later this weekend on Sunday, February 26 in a highly anticipated grudge match.

Going into the fight, a lot has been said about the potential winner of the bout. While some believe Tommy Fury will put an end to Jake Paul's run inside the squared circle, some believe that the pressure of performing on the big stage will get to 'TNT' and he will end up losing the fight.

However, Tommy Fury's half-brother, 'The Gypsy King', has no doubts in his mind that 'TNT' will reign supreme this Sunday. During a recent interview with Seconds Out, the WBC heavyweight champion said:

"Listen, Tommy will knock him out 100 percent. There's not one doubt in my mind. I see all the boxers, like all these so-called top boxers picking Jake Paul to win, I'm not sure if it's jealousy because they don't make money and Tommy's making millions in his eighth fight or if they're really deluded that much."

Watch the interview below:

