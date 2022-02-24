"Bare knuckle in the streets" - Oleksandr Usyk ready to fight Tyson Fury wherever, whenever 

Oleksandr Usyk sat down with Michelle Joy Phelps on 'Behind The Gloves' to talk about all things boxing. Phelps asked him about Anthony Joshua's rejected step-aside deal and Tyson Fury claiming that Usyk was ducking him.

Usyk spoke in Ukrainian and his manager, Egis Klimas, translated:

"He's lying, he's lying and I never duck anybody and if he wants I can fight him right now with the bare knuckles, in the streets. I never, in all of my career, I never denied to fight anybody. I never ducked anybody, even then we had to fight, go to Moscow, to Russia. And situation was between the countries very tight. I could have big problems in my country, even then I went to Russia, in Moscow, and I fought."

Take a look at the interview:

Oleksandr Usyk is currently in the UK selecting locations for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. 'The Cat' will defend his Heavyweight Titles for the first time against 'AJ'. The Brit is out seeking to avenge his loss against Usyk.

In their first fight, the Ukrainian put on a boxing masterclass and outboxed the Brit for twelve rounds straight. Joshua will look to turn the tables this time around.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea vs Lille in the Champions League this evening…



[📽️ @Usykaa] Oleksandr Usyk at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea vs Lille in the Champions League this evening…[📽️ @Usykaa] https://t.co/vmRMlZSHzs

In their last encounter, it seemed as if Joshua was the challenger and Usyk was the champion. 'The Cat' seemed fearless inside the ring, whereas Joshua struggled to keep up with him. Joshua will have to alter his game plan tremendously if he wants any chance of winning his belts back in the rematch.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu 🥊 Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury:



🗣 "I never duck anybody. If he wants I can fight him right now, with bare knuckles, in the street."



Is a future fight on the cards? 🥊 Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury:🗣 "I never duck anybody. If he wants I can fight him right now, with bare knuckles, in the street."Is a future fight on the cards? https://t.co/tP5QoHgcTz

Oleksandr Usyk talks about his experience playing football in Ukraine

The Heavyweight Champion of the world recently fulfilled a childhood dream of his when he made his professional football debut in Ukraine. He played for second division team FC Polissya in a friendly match. Here's what he had to say about his experience in the same interview:

"Another thing happened, became my childhood dream. Because I was always wanted to play football but it couldn't happen because I went into boxing. But now when I was thirty five years old, I went and I played for a professional team, for first league professional team. I played about twenty five minutes, almost, almost to make score, but wouldn't happen, but I felt very very well and very good."

Take a look at the interview:

Oleksandr Usyk came on in the second half of the game with twenty-five minutes left to play. Although he hardly got any touches on the ball, the first glimpse he got was straight in front of goal. He missed a cross which could have potentially led to a goal had he connected with his foot.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Will Anthony Joshua be able to avenge his loss? Yes No 0 votes so far