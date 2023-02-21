Oleksandr Usyk reveals his favorite boxing matches of all time - "I’ve rewatched some of them a dozen times"

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed his favorite boxing matches of all time.

'The Cat' is a student of the game, having been training in the sport since he was a teenager. While he was initially hoping to play soccer professionally, his love for boxing won out, as evidenced by his time in the ring today.

While the Ukrainian is currently the heavyweight champion, he also enjoys watching the sport. During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Usyk revealed his favorite fights in boxing history.

Oleksandr Usyk gave a bit of a biased answer at first. He admitted that he's watched his two-fight series with Anthony Joshua upwards of a dozen times. In both of those matchups, Usyk came out on top by decision in instant classics.

However, he also gave a more objective answer as well. Usyk stated that his favorite fight that doesn't involve himself is Evander Holyfield's clash with Dwight Muhammad Quawi. The bout was a 15-round classic, with 'The Real Deal' winning by decision.

Discussing his favorite fights, Usyk stated:

“There are a lot of fights I strongly admire. I’ve rewatched some of them a dozen times. … I’ve rewatched my fight with Anthony Joshua seven, eight times; the second one, five times. And I’ve rewatched the first championship match between Evander Holyfield and Dwight Quawi more than 10 times. It was Holyfield’s first title fight, the 15 rounder. Absolutely stunning. I’d refer to this fight as my favorite one, I guess.”

Watch his comments in the video below (2:00):

When will Oleksandr Usyk return?

Oleksandr Usyk has the potential to become an all-time great on his return later this year.

'The Cat' has been out of action since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August. In that outing, 'AJ' had a lot of early success, but again, the Ukrainian persevered and went on to win by split decision.

Following that victory, the champion began targeting a clash with Tyson Fury. While the two were in talks to fight last December, an injury to Usyk led Derek Chisora to get the nod at 'The Gypsy King'.

The Brit predictably knocked out 'Del Boy' and promptly had a face-off post-fight. As of now, the fight between the two is yet to be confirmed but is expected to land in the U.K. in April or May.

The winner of the bout will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis two decades ago.

