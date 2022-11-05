Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has given a massive update regarding the highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight matchup against Tyson Fury.

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the potential Fury vs. Usyk fight. While the fight was initially being targeted this year itself, the Ukrainian made it known that he will not be fighting again this year following a win over Anthony Joshua in their rematch.

This led Tyson Fury to look for a different opponent, which eventually landed him a fight against Derek Chisora. As of now, 'The Gypsy King' is set to take on Chisora on December 3. And following a potential win over 'Del Boy' next year, 'The Gypsy King' will shift his attention to facing Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Interestingly, Oleksandr Usyk's manager has claimed that the undisputed fight is all set and done for next year from their side. During a recent interview with SecondsOut, Egis Klimas said:

"Everything is done from our side, everything absolutely."

Watch Egis Klimas's full interview wiith SecondsOut below:

What happened between Tyson Fury and True Geordie?

Ahead of his fight against Derek Chisora, 'The Gypsy King' sat down for an interview with True Geordie. Interestingly, the interview didn't end quite as well and Fury stormed off after an aggressive outburst directed at Geordie.

During the interview, True Geordie began discussing the backlash to the trilogy bout, and the heavyweight champion became quite agitated. Fury seemingly had enough and he stormed out of the interview by saying:

""I think you’re a t*****. You little t***pot. And I won’t be doing anymore interviews with you little t***pot, bearded, bald-headed t***er. Kiss my b*lls, you little w*****. You little s***house. Suck a d**k." (15:29 to 15:49)

Watch Tyson Fury's entire interview with True Geordie below:

It is worth noting that Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III isn't very well received by the fans. The reason for the same lies in the fact that the two have fought twice in the past and Fury won both of those bouts quite convincingly. Going into the trilogy bout, Chisora isn't expected to trouble 'The Gypsy King' in any way and because of the same, fans aren't too excited about the fight.

