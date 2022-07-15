"I'm with Mayweather" - Oscar De La Hoya backs Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez over Ryan Garcia in their recent feud 

Oscar De La Hoya has surprisingly sided with Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez over their criticism of Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' is De La Hoya's protégé and the Los Angeles native has risen to stardom under the guidance of the former champion. Both Canelo and Garcia went back-and-forth on social media, and Alvarez spoke about how 'KingRy' needs to win a world title.

Floyd Mayweather uncharacteristically backed Alvarez's statements. During an interview with EsNews, Elie Seckbach asked De La Hoya what he thought of Mayweather backing Canelo's comments. 'The Golden Boy' replied:

"Yeah no you have to respect fighters who have experience, fighters who are legends, who are world champions, who have a say and when you talk people listen. So, I'm with Mayweather, I'm with Canelo and you know, the only thing I have to say is that look when Ryan Garcia fights for a world title, his first world title, obviously it's not going to be against Matthew Hatton."

Canelo Alvarez fought Ricky Hatton's younger brother Matthew Hatton in his first ever title fight, which is what De La Hoya was refering to. If Ryan Garcia is able to overcome Javier Fortuna on July 16th, he may get to challenge for the title and cement his name as a world championship-level boxer.

Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul is set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rahman Jr. came in as a late replacement for Tommy Fury who had to pull out of the fight because he was denied entry to the United States at Heathrow Airport.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, Oscar De La Hoya reacted to the matchup:

"Yeah no, it's a good fight, it's a tough fight for both guys I think. And then first of all I think Jake Paul is actually good for boxing, the fact that he's introducing a new fanbase, a new demographic, I think the fact that he, you know, is making some noise all over the world and putting boxing on the map is a great thing. I think a lot of people are underestimating Jake Paul."

Oscar De La Hoya went on to talk about how Rahman Jr. will be Paul's toughest test so far. He also spoke about how 'The Problem Child' is capable of winning a world title when he's ready.

