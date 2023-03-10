Oscar De La Hoya believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia could outsell Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya has made a bold claim for the upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight.

Garcia and 'Tank' are set to enter the squared circle next month on April 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is undoubtedly one of the biggest fights in boxing at the moment and is expected to do very well in terms of pay-per-view sales.

Speaking of which, Ryan Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has suggested that the upcoming Garcia vs. Davis bout could outsell his bout against Floyd Mayweather. It is worth noting that the 2007 bout between De La Hoya and Mayweather is one of the biggest fights ever, selling a total of 2.4 million pay-per-views.

While suggesting that Garcia and Davis could potentially do over 2.4 million pay-per-views in an interview with FightHub TV, Oscar De La Hoya said:

“Truly feel in terms of numbers and business, I really do feel this is like Mayweather-De La Hoya. I believe it can do, you know, people called me crazy when I said it, can do two million homes. I believe it can break 2.4 million homes that me and Mayweather did. It’s that big of a fight."

Watch the interview below:

Ryan Garcia on his fight against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia has claimed that due to the current state of boxing, his upcoming fight with 'Tank' won't be matched for a while.

The biggest issue in boxing right now is the difficulty in making the best fight the best. This is perfectly reflected in the situation involving Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. Despite it being one of the biggest fights to make right now, they have failed to come to terms even after years of trying to make the deal happen.

This is why Ryan Garcia feels that his bout against Gervonta Davis is important for the sport of boxing. During a recent press conference, 'King' said:

“I mean, if you look at boxing, the position it is [in] right now, it’s been hard to get prime fighters together, right? It’s usually too late or, you know, somebody’s way past their prime. So, this is a moment that I think boxing has been longing for for a while. And it really is gonna test where boxing’s at, because you really can’t make a bigger fight than this."

Watch the press conference below:

