"Break bread" - Oscar De La Hoya wants to do 'big things' with Dana White 

Oscar De La Hoya has big plans for Dana White. De La Hoya and White have'nt always had the best relationship. There was a point where the pair was involved in a constant back-and-forth via social media and interviews.

However, the Golden Boy Promotions CEO has recently turned over a new leaf and has been talking about patching things up with the UFC President.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about the plans he has for Dana White, and said:

"Absolutely, look there's been some criticism from my part and you know I mean Dana was a little over the top with me. But I'm a grown man obviously I can roll with the punches but look if Dana White is serious about coming into boxing, and it's not easy because boxing is such a fragmented sport....I believe that there's something there that we can do together. With the UFC coming together and Golden Boy coming together, two powerhouses."

Oscar De La Hoya also spoke about building his own home in Las Vegas and being neighbours with Dana White, going over and breaking some bread with his neighbour. White has not yet responded to De La Hoya's comments.

Oscar De La Hoya will give Gervonta Davis a 50/50 offer to fight Ryan Garcia

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is offering Gervonta Davis a 50/50 split to fight the unbeaten lightweight. 'KingRy' is currently set to fight Javier Fortuna, but has shown interest in fighting Davis.

The 'Tank' is fresh off a win against Rolly Romero, and Garcia was in attendance during that fight. Immediately after the fight, Davis said he is open to fight anyone next.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about his offer for Gervonta Davis:

"I'm ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-multi-multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November. I'm willing to make this fight available on DAZN and Showtime PPV. Split it right down the middle and let's make this fight happen."

Davis will have his eye on Garcia's next fight against Javier Fortuna. If he puts up an impressive performance, he may get the chance to fight in his first title fight.

