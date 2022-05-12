"He plays a lot of golf" - Oscar De La Hoya gives an interesting take on why Canelo Alvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol

Oscar De La Hoya has an interesting take on why Canelo Alvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world fought Bivol on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Russian outboxed Canelo and won via unanimous decision to retain his WBA Light-Heavyweight title. De La Hoya had an interesting take on Alvarez's loss:

"You know, I see everything, and Canelo's been playing a lot of golf. Seriously, he's been playing a lot of golf. But from experience, I used to play golf too, in between fights, or in between training camps and it takes a lot out of you. Oh yeah, I mean you're out there for six hours. You're standing, your knees are weak, and you're focused."

According to Oscar De La Hoya, playing too much golf could be one of the reasons why Canelo looked fatigued inside the ring. The Mexican struggled to generate any power in the second half of the fight and it seemed as though he was tired. However, Canelo has been playing golf for a long time and even played golf during many of his previous title fights.

MyBookie - Bet With The Best @MyBookie "Bivol will beat Canelo 10 out of 10 times" - Oscar De la hoya (Sober) "Bivol will beat Canelo 10 out of 10 times" - Oscar De la hoya (Sober) https://t.co/xuuqLJSL29

So it is highly unlikely that golf could play such a big role in his loss to Bivol. It will be interesting to see if the Mexican is able to secure a rematch against the Russian and get more comfortable in this weight class.

Oscar De La Hoya doesn't think Canelo Alvarez should continue at 175 lbs

The Golden Boy Promotions CEO spoke out about Canelo's decision to activate his rematch clause. After losing to the Russian, Alvarez made it very clear that he would activate his rematch clause and look to fight Bivol again. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, he spoke about why Canelo should not stay at 175 lbs:

"Yeah, it all depends, it all depends on the fighter, who they choose....But I would recommend him staying at 168 and dominating the world there. No issues with that."

He also spoke about how he was surprised Canelo did not adjust against Bivol. According to Oscar De La Hoya, a smaller-sized fighter will never beat a larger fighter purely because of the size difference. It will be interesting to see if Canelo can secure the rematch against Bivol and see how he adjusts at 175 lbs.

DoggieDiamondsNoFilter @DDNoFilter Oscar De La Hoya Warns Canelo To Stay Away From Benavidez dlvr.it/SQ9rSk Oscar De La Hoya Warns Canelo To Stay Away From Benavidez dlvr.it/SQ9rSk https://t.co/XY9m64vSaS

