"He can come in sluggish, he can come in weak" - Oscar De La Hoya pinpoints how Jake Paul's rehydration clause will affect Hasim Rahman Jr. 

Oscar De La Hoya shared some expert insight into how the rehydration clause Jake Paul set for Hasim Rahman Jr. may affect him in their fight on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Paul revealed on Morning Kombat that the clause states they will weigh in at 200lbs, the morning after they can weigh up to 215lbs, and on the evening of the fight they may weigh as much as they want. He also added that the New York State Athletic Commission was reluctant to sanction the fight because they were worried about the size advantage Rahman Jr. may have over Paul.

Oscar De La Hoya gave his thoughts on the clause:

"Ten pounds overnight for a fighter who is fighting at heavyweight can be a huge difference. He can come in sluggish, he can come in weak. It's a big difference, so advantage: Jake Paul."

De La Hoya stated that, at times, a rehydration clause is necessary:

"When you're the bigger guy, at times you do have to put a rehydration clause where it doesn't affect any fighter. It kind of protects them, but it can hinder your performance, that's for sure."

He added that he thinks these clauses can both be there to protect and also to mess with a fighter's head or their opponent, which may be what Jake Paul's plan is.

Paul is very good at smack talk and getting under his opponents skin, so this may have added another layer to the mind games building up to the moment Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. meet in the ring.

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's thoughts here:

Jake Paul angers Andrew Tate by claiming to not know who he is

Jake Paul had stated the he didn't know who Andrew Tate was when questioned about possible future opponents. This sparked an angry reaction from the former kickboxing champion.

Tate responded to the diss by stating that he was more famous in terms of Google searches and called himself 'Top G' and the 'most top man in the world'.

Tate is better known lately in the media for his horrifically misogynistic tangents, but was once a kickboxing title holder. Clearly upset by Paul's snuff, he stated that if he and the YouTuber-turned-boxer met in the ring, that he would 'destroy' Paul.

Paul responded to Andrew Tate with a dancing video on his TikTok and captioned it 'Top G'.

Paul added these photos to his Instagram:

